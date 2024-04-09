MEXICO — At the April 2 Select Board meeting, the town surprised Michelle Williams by presenting her with the Spirit of America tribute.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day read the proclamation, which began by noting that the 2024 Mexico, Maine Spirit of America Foundation Tribute honors Michelle Williams for commendable community service.

She said that beginning in 2023, Williams took the leadership role in establishing the Mexico Emergency Food Bank.

Williams planned and organized the Thanksgiving and Christmas meal baskets for those in need.

She organized a weekly soup kitchen and meal delivery for shut-ins, as well as organizing monthly community meals.

Presenting the award was her son, TJ Williams, the board chairman. He said abstained from the vote, approved by the rest of the board.

On Facebook following the meeting, Williams wrote, “Well, I know some sneaky people. They got me to show up to the Selectmen Meeting by telling me someone had issues with the Soup Kitchen and I needed to be there to address the problem.”

She added, “I don’t do what I do for recognition, I do out of love and need for a community. Thank You Mexico for continued support for Mexico Good Samaritan.”

