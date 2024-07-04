MEXICO — Music, games, food and a classic car show were among the activities Thursday at the town’s second Fourth of July Festival at the Mexico Recreation Park off Roxbury Road.

More than 40 vendors were set up in the field, along with a bouncy house, dunk tank, face painters, obstacle course and carnival games with prizes for children. All children’s events were free, along with a balloon for each.

Ae Fire Department truck was manned by firefighters Jeremy Volkernick and Jacob Cunningham, who handed out items such as hats to children and talked about about fire prevention and the tools they use.

Nearby were more than 30 vehicles for a cruise-in during the six-hour festival.

The band Monsta from Rumford performed on the bandstand.

Among the food vendors was one offering lemonade and another offering cotton candy.

After the festival, many went to neighboring Rumford for a celebration at the Hosmer Field Complex sponsored by the Fourth of July Committee and the Rumford Parks Commission. The popular decorated wagon/baby carriage parade was followed by a bicycle parade.

The day concluded with a big fireworks display provided by Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale.

