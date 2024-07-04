Sisters Savannah, left, and Eva Crawford of North Anson sit Thursday while artist Chuck Carter draws a caricature of them during the Fourth of July Festival in Mexico. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

MEXICO — Music, games, food and a classic car show were among the activities Thursday at the town’s second Fourth of July Festival at the Mexico Recreation Park off Roxbury Road.

Isla Ward, 21 months, of Peru places a child-size firefighters hat Thursday on Smoke Flash, the Mexico Fire Department’s plastic mascot, as firefighter Jeremy Volkernick watches. Volkernick and fellow firefighter Jacob Cunningham handed out items to children during the town’s second Fourth of July Festival. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

More than 40 vendors were set up in the field, along with a bouncy house, dunk tank, face painters, obstacle course and carnival games with prizes for children. All children’s events were free, along with a balloon for each.

Ae Fire Department truck was manned by firefighters Jeremy Volkernick and Jacob Cunningham, who handed out items such as hats to children and talked about about fire prevention and the tools they use.

Nearby were more than 30 vehicles for a cruise-in during the six-hour festival.

The band Monsta from Rumford performed on the bandstand.

Among the food vendors was one offering lemonade and another offering cotton candy.

After the festival, many went to neighboring Rumford for a celebration at the Hosmer Field Complex sponsored by the Fourth of July Committee and the Rumford Parks Commission. The popular decorated wagon/baby carriage parade was followed by a bicycle parade.

The day concluded with a big fireworks display provided by Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Fourth of July 2024, Mexico maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles