ANDOVER — Road Commissioner Mark Farrington has declined his write-in victory from the June 18 town elections, Selectman Justin Thacker said Tuesday at the board meeting at Town Hall.

However, Thacker said Farrington has agreed to serve until Dec. 1.

The position has been posted and advertised and selectmen have begun interviews.

The town plans to hold an election for a Select Board member to succeed Joe Luce who resigned this spring.

The board also includes Brian Mills, who received 105 write-in votes in June.

Town Clerk Melinda Averill told selectmen the earliest date for an election is July 27, although she is hoping it will be the end of August since the town has “had five elections in the past two months.”

In other business, selectmen accepted an ecomaine recycling contract for one year. Before voting to approve the contract, Mills said his issue with the business is “they are charging us for recyclables when other recycling facilities are not … and unfortunately, because they are the only outlet we have at this time we’re kind of tied to them.”

In another matter, Stacia Dugas presented the board with dozens of signatures on a survey/petition asking residents whether they approved of temporary ATV travel on Sawyer Notch Road and North Andover Road, allowing access to the Andover Trails system until the regular access roads are repaired.

About a half-dozen residents who live on those roads or nearby roads also attended Tuesday’s meeting, with most objecting to the ATV travel.

While reviewing Dugas’ survey, Mills told her the signatures should have been only those of residents who live on the roads. He will check the survey to contact those people who live on the roads and who were not surveyed to find out if they approve of ATV use on their roads.

“My concern is … this person doesn’t live on the road, … I’m not opposed to polling the town but the way that the board has done it in the past if the (ATV) trailer is gonna go by your house, we want your opinion, not mine,” Mills said.

Residents opposed to ATV access on the surveyed roads asked questions regarding who would repair the roads damaged by ATVs.

