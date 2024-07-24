FARMINGTON — The parents of a Phillips teenager who died along with another passenger in a two-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation is suing the driver of the other car for wrongful death.

Michael D. Morgan and Tanya M. Morgan, named as co-personal representatives of the estate of Michaela Morgan, who died in the 2021 crash, filed the two-count complaint earlier this year against Karl Crute of Cushing in Franklin County Superior Court in Farmington.

In addition to their claim of wrongful death, the Morgans are suing for the “conscious suffering” of their daughter, who was 15 when she died, as she endured “pain, fright, terror and physical injuries.”

The Morgans are seeking an unspecified financial judgment against Crute and asking that he also be ordered to pay all court costs, plus interest.

At the time of the crash, Michaela Morgan and Thomas Deckard-Madore, 17, of Strong — who was also killed — were sitting in the back seat of a car being driven by Kaylee Knight, 18, of Chesterville. Deckard-Madore was sitting behind Knight and Michaela Morgan was sitting next to Deckard-Madore in the center of the back seat.

Neither of the two, who were students at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Township, were wearing seat belts.

Knight and her other passengers, Tucker Plouffe, 16, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and Brenden Williamson, 16, who sitting in the back seat behind Plouffe, were all injured. All three were belted.

According to the accident report filed by Maine State Police, a 2017 Toyota Avalon being driven by Karl Crute, 79, of Cushing was heading north on Route 4 with his wife, Laraine Cushing, also 79, in the passenger seat. At the same time, Knight’s vehicle, a 2009 Pontiac G6 owned by her father, Shane Knight, was traveling south on that road. According to police, Knight lost control of her vehicle on an icy, curved roadway, going into a slide and crossing the centerline before colliding head-on with the Crute car.

The report states “the collision caused two fatalities of the two rear passengers and substantial damage to both vehicles,” and that Knight was driving “too fast for conditions.”

State Police found “no contributing action” to the collision on Karl Crute’s part.

Both of the Crutes were injured; Karl Crute was not belted, but his wife was wearing a seat belt.

Despite the conclusion by police, the Morgans’ civil complaint asserts that at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, it was Crute who “crossed the center line causing the two vehicles to collide.”

The Morgans allege that Crute “negligently breached his duty of care in the operation of his vehicle” and he “directly and proximately caused the collision between the two vehicles,” according to the complaint, and that Crute’s “negligence was the direct and proximate cause of Michaela’s death.”

Crute, who is being represented by Elizabeth G. Stouder of Richardson, Whitman, Large & Badger in Portland, has denied the allegations that he was negligent and has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. In his response to the suit, Crute claims the suit is barred by the statute of limitations and that it was the “negligent acts or omissions of persons other than Crute” that caused Michaela Morgan’s death.

Crute has also asked that the court award him costs and other relief in defending himself against the Morgans’ claims.

The Morgans are represented by Richard W. Elliott II of Elliott and Elliott of Boothbay Harbor.

Michaela Morgan and Deckard-Madore both played basketball at Mt. Abram High School and, in August 2021, about six months after the crash, the town of Phillips unveiled the memorial M&T Basketball Court honoring the student athletes at North Franklin Park.

