FIRST TEAM
Player School Grade Role
Julia Svor Lewiston So. Singles
Abby Svor Lewiston So. Singles
Nora Conrad Winthrop Sr. Singles
Molly Chicoine Lewiston Jr. Doubles
Roslynn Wailus Lewston Jr. Doubles
Dana Lesko Winthrop So. Doubles
Hannah Duley Winthrop So. Doubles
SECOND TEAM
Maddy Foster Lewiston Jr. Singles
Haley Walsh Mt. Blue So. Singles
Gabby Blanco Winthrop Jr. Singles
Alexis Emery Winthrop Jr. Doubles
Breonna Feeney Winthrop Sr. Doubles
Jill Pelletier Lewiston Sr. Doubles
Lauren Foster Lewiston So. Doubles
