FIRST TEAM

Player School Grade Role

Julia Svor Lewiston So. Singles

Abby Svor Lewiston So. Singles

Nora Conrad Winthrop Sr. Singles

Molly Chicoine Lewiston Jr. Doubles

Roslynn Wailus Lewston Jr. Doubles

Dana Lesko Winthrop So. Doubles

Hannah Duley Winthrop So. Doubles

SECOND TEAM

Maddy Foster Lewiston Jr. Singles

Haley Walsh Mt. Blue So. Singles

Gabby Blanco Winthrop Jr. Singles

Alexis Emery Winthrop Jr. Doubles

Breonna Feeney Winthrop Sr. Doubles

Jill Pelletier Lewiston Sr. Doubles

Lauren Foster Lewiston So. Doubles

