FIRST TEAM
Player name School Class Position
Sam Payne Lewiston Jr. A
Xavier Michaud Oak Hill Sr. A
Logan Michaud Lewiston Jr. A
Drew LaCerda Gray-NG Jr. A
Tanner Cortes Lewiston Sr. M
Tommy Bancroft Oxford Hills Jr. M
Collin Adair Winthrop Sr. M
Trevor Eliason Lewiston Sr. D
Levi Hiltz Mt. Blue Sr. D
Hunter Steele Lewiston Sr. GK
SECOND TEAM
Jacob Lang Oxford Hills Sr. A
Tiger Hopkins Oak Hill Fr. A
Keegan Roberts Mt. Blue So. A
Evan Stone Mt. Blue Jr. A
Leighton Girardin Edward Little Sr. M
Nate Marcotte Oak Hill Jr. M
Zavier Balzano Oxford Hills Sr. M
Ethan Richard Oak Hill Sr. D
Adam Loewen Mt. Blue So. D
Brandon Glover Oak Hill Sr. GK
