FIRST TEAM

Player name School Class Position

Sam Payne Lewiston Jr. A

Xavier Michaud Oak Hill Sr. A

Logan Michaud Lewiston Jr. A

Drew LaCerda Gray-NG Jr. A

Tanner Cortes Lewiston Sr. M

Tommy Bancroft Oxford Hills Jr. M

Collin Adair Winthrop Sr. M

Trevor Eliason Lewiston Sr. D

Levi Hiltz Mt. Blue Sr. D

Hunter Steele Lewiston Sr. GK

SECOND TEAM

Jacob Lang Oxford Hills Sr. A

Tiger Hopkins Oak Hill Fr. A

Keegan Roberts Mt. Blue So. A

Evan Stone Mt. Blue Jr. A

Leighton Girardin Edward Little Sr. M

Nate Marcotte Oak Hill Jr. M

Zavier Balzano Oxford Hills Sr. M

Ethan Richard Oak Hill Sr. D

Adam Loewen Mt. Blue So. D

Brandon Glover Oak Hill Sr. GK

