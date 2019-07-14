FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Position

Abby Nadeau Oak Hill Sr. C

Lauren Merrill Oxford Hills Jr. P

Moriah Hajduk Winthrop Sr. SS

Chloe Tufts Poland Jr. C

Madison Day Oxford Hills Jr. SS

Emily Kaplan Monmouth Sr. CF

Haylee Langlois Monmouth Sr. 1B

Gemma Landry Lewiston So. SS/P

Giana Russo Lisbon Jr. C/2B

Alexa Thayer Gray-New Gloucester Sr. C

SECOND TEAM

Haileigh Sawyer Oxford Hills So. CF

Alexa Varnum Dirigo Sr. 3B

Sadie Waterman Oak Hill Sr. P/1B

Hannah Shields Buckfield Sr. C

Cara Merrill Buckfield So. P

Chantel Ouellette Edward Little Jr. P/OF

Layne Audet Winthrop Sr. P

Jordyn Rubin Lewiston Jr. CF

Macey Phillips Mt. Blue Sr. OF

Brooke Carson Oxford Hills Jr. 1B

Honorable Mention

Sam Allen, Winthrop; Deanna Bauer, Oak Hill; Emma Bunyea, Poland; Kathleen Dean, St. Dom’s; Alexis Downs, EL; Madison Emmert, EL; Mallory Fairbanks, Lisbon; Abby Ferland, Monmouth; Molly Flaherty, Oak Hill; Mikayla Jackson, St. Dom’s; Emma Johnson, Monmouth; Annika Mitchell, Leavitt; Julia Noel, Oak Hill; Kaylin O’Leary, Poland; Madi Pelletier, Gray-NG; Katie Perkins, Winthrop; Lydia Rice, WInthrop; Skye Rogers, St. Dom’s; Emma Skofield, St. Doms; Madisyn Smith, Mt. Blue.

