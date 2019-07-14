FIRST TEAM
Name School Grade Position
Abby Nadeau Oak Hill Sr. C
Lauren Merrill Oxford Hills Jr. P
Moriah Hajduk Winthrop Sr. SS
Chloe Tufts Poland Jr. C
Madison Day Oxford Hills Jr. SS
Emily Kaplan Monmouth Sr. CF
Haylee Langlois Monmouth Sr. 1B
Gemma Landry Lewiston So. SS/P
Giana Russo Lisbon Jr. C/2B
Alexa Thayer Gray-New Gloucester Sr. C
SECOND TEAM
Haileigh Sawyer Oxford Hills So. CF
Alexa Varnum Dirigo Sr. 3B
Sadie Waterman Oak Hill Sr. P/1B
Hannah Shields Buckfield Sr. C
Cara Merrill Buckfield So. P
Chantel Ouellette Edward Little Jr. P/OF
Layne Audet Winthrop Sr. P
Jordyn Rubin Lewiston Jr. CF
Macey Phillips Mt. Blue Sr. OF
Brooke Carson Oxford Hills Jr. 1B
Honorable Mention
Sam Allen, Winthrop; Deanna Bauer, Oak Hill; Emma Bunyea, Poland; Kathleen Dean, St. Dom’s; Alexis Downs, EL; Madison Emmert, EL; Mallory Fairbanks, Lisbon; Abby Ferland, Monmouth; Molly Flaherty, Oak Hill; Mikayla Jackson, St. Dom’s; Emma Johnson, Monmouth; Annika Mitchell, Leavitt; Julia Noel, Oak Hill; Kaylin O’Leary, Poland; Madi Pelletier, Gray-NG; Katie Perkins, Winthrop; Lydia Rice, WInthrop; Skye Rogers, St. Dom’s; Emma Skofield, St. Doms; Madisyn Smith, Mt. Blue.
