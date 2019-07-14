FIRST TEAM
Name School Grade Events
Jillian Schmelzer Winthrop Jr. 100, 200, 400
Benedict Citenga Lewiston Jr. Shot put, discus
Libby Clement Monmouth Jr. 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Jillian Richardson Edward Little Sr. 1,600, 3,200, 800
Julia Berube Edward Little Jr. Triple jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Gabrielle Chessie Lisbon Fr. Triple jump, long jump, 200
Kahryn Cullenberg Mt. Blue Jr. 800, 1,600, 3,200
Amelia Wedderburn Lewiston Fr 100, 200, 400
Halle James Oxford Hills Sr. 100, 200, 400
Aaliyah WilsonFalcone Winthrop Jr. Triple jump, shot put
Mya Sirois Monmouth So. Long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Olivia Jalbert Edward Little Jr. Javelin, discus, high jump
Lindy Hyndman Edward Little So. 100, 200
Ellen Marquis-Boutin Poland Fr. 100, 200
Brooklyn Alexander Edward Little Fr. Triple jump, high jump, 100 hurdles
Ella Boucher Edward Little So. 100, 300 hurdles, long jump
SECOND TEAM
Katrina Bolduc Lewiston Jr. Triple jump, pole vault, long jump
Aaliyah Trask Leavitt Jr. 100, 200, long jump
Madison Post Gray-NG Sr. 100, 200, discus
Laila Bunnitt Lewiston Jr. Discus, shot put
Emma Allen Edward Little Sr. Triple jump
Jadah Adams Oxford Hills Sr. Javelin
Sydney Roy Lewiston So. Shot put, discus, javelin
Autumn Gerry Winthrop Fr. High jump
Calla Orino Telstar Jr. 400, long jump
Avery Williams Spruce Mountain Sr. 100, long jump, triple jump
Kaitlyn Hunt Monmouth Jr. 1,600, 3,200
Ana Moreno St. Dom’s Fr. 100, 200
Makenzey Bedford Lisbon So. 200, 400
Bugsy Hammerton St. Dom’s Sr. 100, 200
Kaity Killam Telstar Sr. 200, long jump
Erica Schlichting Gray-NG Sr. 800
