FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Events

Jillian Schmelzer Winthrop Jr. 100, 200, 400

Benedict Citenga Lewiston Jr. Shot put, discus

Libby Clement Monmouth Jr. 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Jillian Richardson Edward Little Sr. 1,600, 3,200, 800

Julia Berube Edward Little Jr. Triple jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Gabrielle Chessie Lisbon Fr. Triple jump, long jump, 200

Kahryn Cullenberg Mt. Blue Jr. 800, 1,600, 3,200

Amelia Wedderburn Lewiston Fr 100, 200, 400

Halle James Oxford Hills Sr. 100, 200, 400

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone Winthrop Jr. Triple jump, shot put

Mya Sirois Monmouth So. Long jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Olivia Jalbert Edward Little Jr. Javelin, discus, high jump

Lindy Hyndman Edward Little So. 100, 200

Ellen Marquis-Boutin Poland Fr. 100, 200

Brooklyn Alexander Edward Little Fr. Triple jump, high jump, 100 hurdles

Ella Boucher Edward Little So. 100, 300 hurdles, long jump

SECOND TEAM

Katrina Bolduc Lewiston Jr. Triple jump, pole vault, long jump

Aaliyah Trask Leavitt Jr. 100, 200, long jump

Madison Post Gray-NG Sr. 100, 200, discus

Laila Bunnitt Lewiston Jr. Discus, shot put

Emma Allen Edward Little Sr. Triple jump

Jadah Adams Oxford Hills Sr. Javelin

Sydney Roy Lewiston So. Shot put, discus, javelin

Autumn Gerry Winthrop Fr. High jump

Calla Orino Telstar Jr. 400, long jump

Avery Williams Spruce Mountain Sr. 100, long jump, triple jump

Kaitlyn Hunt Monmouth Jr. 1,600, 3,200

Ana Moreno St. Dom’s Fr. 100, 200

Makenzey Bedford Lisbon So. 200, 400

Bugsy Hammerton St. Dom’s Sr. 100, 200

Kaity Killam Telstar Sr. 200, long jump

Erica Schlichting Gray-NG Sr. 800

