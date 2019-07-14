FIRST TEAM
Name School Grade Position
Colton Carson Oxford Hills Sr. P
Noah Austin Lisbon Sr. P/OF
Ben Cassidy Edward Little Sr. P/1B
Lucas Francis Lisbon Sr. P/IF
Cam Godbois Mtn. Valley Sr. P/1B
Jackson Ladd Winthrop Sr. OF
Hunter Landry Lewiston Sr. P/OF
Janek Luksza Oxford Hills Sr. SS
Cam Slicer Oxford Hills Sr. OF
Wyatt Williamson Oxford Hills Jr. C/P
SECOND TEAM
Rod Bean Oxford Hills Sr. 2B
Austin Brown Edward Little Jr.. SS
Ethan Brown Edward Little Sr. 1B/P
Hunter Brissette Lisbon Fr. OF
Owen Cox Lewiston Jr. IF/P
Garrett Garbarini Mtn. Valley Sr. 3B/P
Aston Kennison Oxford Hills Sr. 1B
Jack LeBlond Lewiston Sr. 3B
Nick McCann Gray-NG Sr. C
Will Dieterich Oxford Hills Sr. OF
HONORABLE MENTION
Corey Armstrong, Monmouth; Ryan Baird, Winthrop; Dallas Berry, Dirigo; DJ Douglass, Lisbon; Tyler Gammon, Buckfield; Nate Luce, Mt. Abram; Adrien Melanson, Poland; Oren Shaw, Leavitt; Caleb Treadwell, Oak Hill; Riley Volpe, St. Dom’s.
-
Opinion
Jason Rezaian: US and Iran need to start talking like adults
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: We have to acknowledge what is right, or wrong
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: She’s caught in family rift with husband
-
bPlus
Christopher Elliott, Travel Navigator: Airport shortcuts can ease the rush to the gate
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Hungary’s sound immigration policy