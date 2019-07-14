FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Position

Colton Carson Oxford Hills Sr. P

Noah Austin Lisbon Sr. P/OF

Ben Cassidy Edward Little Sr. P/1B

Lucas Francis Lisbon Sr. P/IF

Cam Godbois Mtn. Valley Sr. P/1B

Jackson Ladd Winthrop Sr. OF

Hunter Landry Lewiston Sr. P/OF

Janek Luksza Oxford Hills Sr. SS

Cam Slicer Oxford Hills Sr. OF

Wyatt Williamson Oxford Hills Jr. C/P

SECOND TEAM

Rod Bean Oxford Hills Sr. 2B

Austin Brown Edward Little Jr.. SS

Ethan Brown Edward Little Sr. 1B/P

Hunter Brissette Lisbon Fr. OF

Owen Cox Lewiston Jr. IF/P

Garrett Garbarini Mtn. Valley Sr. 3B/P

Aston Kennison Oxford Hills Sr. 1B

Jack LeBlond Lewiston Sr. 3B

Nick McCann Gray-NG Sr. C

Will Dieterich Oxford Hills Sr. OF

HONORABLE MENTION

Corey Armstrong, Monmouth; Ryan Baird, Winthrop; Dallas Berry, Dirigo; DJ Douglass, Lisbon; Tyler Gammon, Buckfield; Nate Luce, Mt. Abram; Adrien Melanson, Poland; Oren Shaw, Leavitt; Caleb Treadwell, Oak Hill; Riley Volpe, St. Dom’s.

