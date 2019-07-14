FIRST TEAM
Player School Grade Role
Ben St. Laurent Lewiston Jr. Singles
Caden Smith Lewiston Sr. Singles
Chris Marshall Mt. Blue Sr. Singles
Ethan Weiss Lewiston Sr. Doubles
Jeremy Hepler Lewiston Sr. Doubles
Ryan Haszko Mt. Blue Sr. Doubles
Aubrey Hoes Mt. Blue Jr. Doubles
SECOND TEAM
Robby Kurtz St. Dom’s Jr. Singles
Michael Gurney Mt. Blue Sr. Singles
Zack Gunther Mt. Blue Sr. Singles
Hayden Bavis Lewiston Sr. Doubles
Jacob Smith Lewiston Sr. Doubles
Cameron Wood Winthrop Sr. Doubles
Sam Figueroa Winthrop Sr. Doubles
