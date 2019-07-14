FIRST TEAM

Player School Grade Role

Ben St. Laurent Lewiston Jr. Singles

Caden Smith Lewiston Sr. Singles

Chris Marshall Mt. Blue Sr. Singles

Ethan Weiss Lewiston Sr. Doubles

Jeremy Hepler Lewiston Sr. Doubles

Ryan Haszko Mt. Blue Sr. Doubles

Aubrey Hoes Mt. Blue Jr. Doubles

SECOND TEAM

Robby Kurtz St. Dom’s Jr. Singles

Michael Gurney Mt. Blue Sr. Singles

Zack Gunther Mt. Blue Sr. Singles

Hayden Bavis Lewiston Sr. Doubles

Jacob Smith Lewiston Sr. Doubles

Cameron Wood Winthrop Sr. Doubles

Sam Figueroa Winthrop Sr. Doubles

