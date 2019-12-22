All-Region Football Player of the Year: Leavitt’s Wyatt Hathaway The junior quarterback accounted for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Hornets to a perfect season and their first state title since 2013.

All-Region Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Lewiston’s Bilal Hersi Hersi again paced the Blue Devils to the Class A state final, scoring 32 goals and adding 12 assists.