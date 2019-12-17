FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Grade
Aidan Laviolette, Lisbon, So.
Jake Twigg, Poland, So.
James Cognata, Winthrop, Fr.
Jacob Butterfield, Mt. Abram, Sr.
Liam Levasseur, St. Dom’s, Jr.
Wyatt Fessler, Gray-New Gloucester, So.
Joe Crocker, Monmouth, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Mark D’Alessandro, St. Dom’s, Sr.
Blaine Wilkens, Dirigo, Jr.
Hunter Burhardt, Lisbon, So.
Josh Gosselin, Oak Hill, So.
Jake Ellis, Dirigo, So.
Loal Vance, Winthrop, Sr.
Brosnan Comeau, Monmouth, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Evan LeConey, Telstar, Sr.; Owen Libby, Dirigo, Jr.; Domenic Antonelli, Poland, So.; Logan Ouellette, Leavitt, Fr.; Evan Hornbach, Mt. Blue, Fr.; Max Boulet, Lisbon, Jr.; Ben Story, Monmouth, Jr.; Zakary St. Germain, Winthrop, Sr.
