FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Grade
Payton Bell, Edward Little, Fr.
Kahryn Cullenberg, Mt. Blue, Sr.
Emma Charles, Mt. Blue, So.
Olivia Ouellette, Poland, Sr.
Mia Turkington, Poland, Sr.
Jillian Schmelzer, Winthrop, Sr.
Bailey Coates, Spruce Mountain, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Madison Forgue, Winthrop, Jr.
Lily Vincent, Edward Little, Jr.
Ava Petrin, Leavitt, Sr.
Brynne Robbins, Mt. Blue, So.
Sarah Brown, St. Dom’s, Jr.
LiSha Powell, Poland, Fr.
Paige Collins, Lewiston, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Moriah Reusch, Mt. Blue, Fr.; Margo Kenyon, Leavitt, Jr.; Bridget Reusch, Mt. Blue, Fr.; Sage Fortin, Winthrop, Fr.; Holly Hunt, Monmouth, Fr.; Kaitlin Hunt, Monmouth, Sr.; Nevaeh Longchamps, Poland, Sr.; Rachel Chase, Oxford Hills, Sr.
