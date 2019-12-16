FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Grade
Ruby Haylock, Leavitt, Sophomore
Morghan Dutil, Leavitt, Sophomore
Neil Larochelle, Lisbon, Junior
Sam Skibitsky, Dirigo, Junior
Colin Merritt, Edward Little, Junior
SECOND TEAM
Parker Thibault, Lewiston, Junior
Demetri Gammaitoni, St. Dom’s, Senior
Teddy Forsley, Mt. Abram, Senior
Nate McBride, Edward Little, Junior
Will Cassidy, Edward Little, Junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Zach Pray, Winthrop, Senior; Ryan Burham, Monmouth, Senior; Ben Debiase, Mt. Abram, Junior; Will Fletcher, St. Dom’s, Senior; Abby Flanagan, Monmouth, Junior.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles