FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Grade

Ruby Haylock, Leavitt, Sophomore

Morghan Dutil, Leavitt, Sophomore

Neil Larochelle, Lisbon, Junior

Sam Skibitsky, Dirigo, Junior

Colin Merritt, Edward Little, Junior

SECOND TEAM

Parker Thibault, Lewiston, Junior

Demetri Gammaitoni, St. Dom’s, Senior

Teddy Forsley, Mt. Abram, Senior

Nate McBride, Edward Little, Junior

Will Cassidy, Edward Little, Junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Zach Pray, Winthrop, Senior; Ryan Burham, Monmouth, Senior; Ben Debiase, Mt. Abram, Junior; Will Fletcher, St. Dom’s, Senior; Abby Flanagan, Monmouth, Junior.

