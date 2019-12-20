FIRST TEAM

Name, school, grade, position

Aalilyah WilsonFalcone, Winthrop, Sr., F

Audrey Fletcher, Monmouth, Sr., F

Leah Maheux, Leavitt, Jr., F

Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Sr., M

Lynn Szabo, Buckfield, Sr., M

Julia Noel, Oak Hill, Sr., M

Saydie Garbarini, Mountain Valley, Sr., M

Deja Bennett, Buckfield, Sr., D

Libby Clement, Monmouth, Sr., D

Samantha Fortin, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., D

Gemma Landry, Lewiston, Jr., GK

SECOND TEAM

Name, school, grade, position

Eryn Parlin, Mt. Blue, So., F

Alicen Burnham, Monmouth, Jr., F

Kiley Merritt, Lisbon, Sr., F

Katy Henderson, Buckfield, Sr., M

Ella Kellogg, Oxford Hills, Jr., M

Aneah Bartlett, Telstar, Sr., M

Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., M

Bailey McLaughlin, Mt. Abram, Sr., D

Chantel Ouellette, Edward Little, Sr., D

Natalie Grandahl, Monmouth, Sr., D

Paige Gonya, Oak Hill, So., GK

Honorable mention

Audra Bean, Mountain Valley; Ella Boucher, Edward Little; Molly Bourget, Buckfield; Jaycee Cole, Spruce Mountain.; Emily Dillman, Oak Hill; Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley; Jordan Grant, Gray-NG; Hannah Kenney, St. Dom’s; Calla Orino, Telstar; Olivia Pye, Rangeley; Lucy Rothwell, Telstar; Giana Russo, Lisbon; Camryn Wahl, Mt. Abram; Emily Wallingford, St. Dom’s.

Related Headlines

