FIRST TEAM
Name, school, grade, position
Aalilyah WilsonFalcone, Winthrop, Sr., F
Audrey Fletcher, Monmouth, Sr., F
Leah Maheux, Leavitt, Jr., F
Cecelia Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Sr., M
Lynn Szabo, Buckfield, Sr., M
Julia Noel, Oak Hill, Sr., M
Saydie Garbarini, Mountain Valley, Sr., M
Deja Bennett, Buckfield, Sr., D
Libby Clement, Monmouth, Sr., D
Samantha Fortin, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., D
Gemma Landry, Lewiston, Jr., GK
SECOND TEAM
Name, school, grade, position
Eryn Parlin, Mt. Blue, So., F
Alicen Burnham, Monmouth, Jr., F
Kiley Merritt, Lisbon, Sr., F
Katy Henderson, Buckfield, Sr., M
Ella Kellogg, Oxford Hills, Jr., M
Aneah Bartlett, Telstar, Sr., M
Eliza Hotham, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., M
Bailey McLaughlin, Mt. Abram, Sr., D
Chantel Ouellette, Edward Little, Sr., D
Natalie Grandahl, Monmouth, Sr., D
Paige Gonya, Oak Hill, So., GK
Honorable mention
Audra Bean, Mountain Valley; Ella Boucher, Edward Little; Molly Bourget, Buckfield; Jaycee Cole, Spruce Mountain.; Emily Dillman, Oak Hill; Lauren Eastlack, Rangeley; Jordan Grant, Gray-NG; Hannah Kenney, St. Dom’s; Calla Orino, Telstar; Olivia Pye, Rangeley; Lucy Rothwell, Telstar; Giana Russo, Lisbon; Camryn Wahl, Mt. Abram; Emily Wallingford, St. Dom’s.
2019 Sun Journal All-Region Girls Soccer Teams