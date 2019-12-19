FIRST TEAM

Name, school, grade, position

Bilal Hersi, Lewiston, Sr., F

Hayden Fletcher, Monmouth, So., F

Victor Verrill, Buckfield, Sr., F

Evan Allen, Mt. Abram, Sr., M

Ethan Weston, Leavitt, Jr., M

Rowan Goebel-Bain, Winthrop, Jr., M

Abdilahi Abdi, Lewiston, Sr., M

Jamaine Luizzo, Edward Little, Sr., D

Denny Marble, Mt. Abram, Sr., D

Colby Leighton, Oak Hill, Sr., D

Tyler Gammon, Buckfield, Sr., GK

SECOND TEAM

Name, school, grade, position

Suab Nur, Lewiston, Sr., F

Gabe Martin, Monmouth, Sr., F

John Snowman, Dirigo, Sr., F

Jonathan Jordan, Mt. Abram, Sr., M

Cam Armstrong, Monmouth, Jr., M

Riley Worth, Oak Hill, Sr., M

Jake MacCallum, Gray-New Gloucester, Sr., M

Ayub Hassan, Lewiston, Sr., D

D.J. Douglass, Lisbon, Sr., D

Eli Yeaton, Mt. Blue, Sr., D

Matthew Gosselin, St. Dom’s, Jr., GK

HONORABLE MENTION

Cameron Cain, Spruce Mountain; Abdirahman Daud, Lewiston; Elijah Fullerton, Lisbon; Mateo Lapointe, Dirigo; Josh Michaud, Gray-NG; Sam Morton, Oxford Hills; Jack Murray, Mt. Blue; Leandro Nauos, St. Dom’s; Thomas Neal, Monmouth; Kenyon Pillsbury, Mt. Abram; Charlie Pye, Rangeley; Jake Smith, Winthrop; Josh Smith, Mt. Blue; Nico Soucy, Oak Hill; Ken Thompson, Rangeley; Keegan Watson, Oxford Hills; Max White, Buckfield; Ed Zuis, Monmouth.

