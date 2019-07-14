Male Athlete of the Year: Colton Carson, Oxford Hills The senior was a standout as a quarterback, basketball player and pitcher, and will go on to play baseball at the University of Maine.

Female Athlete of the Year: Anna DeWolfe, Greely The senior turned heads with her dazzling play on the basketball court, but she will be remembered just as much as a role model for younger girls in her hometown.

Boys’ Team of the Year: Caribou basketball The Vikings rekindled memories of one of the most famous shots in Maine high school history en route to their first state championship in 50 years.

Girls’ Team of the Year: Scarborough softball The Red Storm have won 60 consecutive games and three Class A state titles in a row. And they've had fun doing it.

Boys’ team Coach of the Year: Jake Rogers, Nokomis He took over a football program coming off back-to-back winless seasons, and turned it into a state champion in just two years.