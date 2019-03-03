Pine Cone Chapter, OES, to elect officers

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St.

The chapter members will elect officers for 2019-2020. The secretary, treasurer and finance committee will give the annual reports. The meeting will be preceded by a pizza party at 6 p.m.

Life Support for Healthcare Providers course

AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the American Heart Association’s Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers course from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, March 29.

This course will provide attendees with the skills to keep people alive until they can be brought to a hospital or be treated with more advanced lifesaving measures. This course covers adult and pediatric CPR, use of the bag-valve mask, airway obstruction, automated external defibrillation (with child AED update), stroke and cardiac arrest and other special resuscitation situations.

This course is open to the public and is intended for physicians, nurses, paramedics, first responders, medical technicians, aids or assistants and anyone whose work brings them into contact with members of the public such as schools, hotels, fitness centers and restaurant employees.

Registration for this course is open and ongoing, however space is limited. The cost of the class is $89 and includes all materials. Deadline for registration is March 22.

For more information or to register, contact the center at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit www.cmcc.edu/ccs.

Crafting day to help Coats for Kids Fund

LEWISTON — A Paper-Crafting and Scrapbooking Day will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Holy Family Church Hall, Sabattus Street. Cost is $30 in advance or $35 at the door. All spots must be prepaid in advance by April 3. Bring a lunch. There will be snacks, drawings and two Make-and-Takes.

The event is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 106 and proceeds will benefit the Coats for Kids Fund. Corrine Saindon, independent Stampin’ Up! demonstrator, will host the event. To reserve a spot, call her at 207-784-5307 or Leo at 207-784-0389.

To prepay, make check payable to KC 106 and mail to James Sutton, P.O. Box 1622, Lewiston, ME 04241-1622.

Chili-chowder challenge to benefit scholarship

LEWISTON — The 16th annual Chili-Chowder Challenge will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Ramada Inn Conference Center. Chili and chowder will be made by area restaurants from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those attending may vote for their favorites and awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

The first 100 people in line at the door will receive a gift (to be determined). Tickets are $10, adults; children 10 and under, $5. Tickets may be purchased in advance until April 4 at Longley Elementary School, Lewiston Sun Journal, LRTC Culinary Arts (The Green Ladle) or at participating restaurants.

The event will benefit the Gov. James B. Longley Elementary School and the Green Ladle Scholarship Fund.