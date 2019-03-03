BATH — Local singer-songwriter Lauren Crosby returns with Robby Simpson to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Chocolate Church Annex, 804 Washington St.

Crosby, originally from Georgetown, is returning to her roots at the Chocolate Church to perform an evening of acoustic music. A local lobsterman’s daughter, she has been touring internationally recently and is returning home for a tour in the states.

Crosby is an exceptional American singer-songwriter with an oceanic-like voice that captures audiences of all ages. Her songs are performed with a raw, powerful, yet seamless delicate force. She has received national praise for her performances of songs that uniquely blend the genres of blues, folk and jazz, infused with southwestern flavors.

Crosby will also be joined by her bandmates, Justin Maxwell (Maine Dead Project) and Aaron Nadeau (Workin’ Dead, Work Trucks).

Opening for Crosby will be folk-rock singer-songwriter, Robby Simpson. Simpson’s music is founded in the folk-rock traditions of the ’60s and ’70s. He is a troubadour with a Dylan-esque lyrical style who writes to tell stories of truth and passion. On his recent debut album, “Traveling Without Weapons,” his acoustic and electric styles reveal one who has “worshipped the ’60s guitar gods and the blues gods before them.”

Tickets are on sale for $12 advance and $15 door. They are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: