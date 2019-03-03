WAYNE — A 56-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday night.

The Maine Warden Service said Martha Carroll of Brighton, Massachusetts, died when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees in Wayne. Officials said the crash happened on the west shore of Wilson Pond. Carroll was wearing a ski-type helmet.

Wardens said speed, alcohol and inexperience appeared to have been factors in the crash.

Authorities say Carroll’s death is the ninth snowmobile-related fatality this season.

