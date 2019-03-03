WALES — Oak Hill High School’s Little Theatre in the Woods will present “Me Too,” a one-act play written and directed by Emma Curtis, a senior at the high school, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, for the public. The group will participate in the Regional One-Act Festival, performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

This is the first time the OHHS Drama Club will perform a student-written play in competition. The drama touches upon some of the victims of sexual assault in a most sensitive and powerful way.

The cast includes Katie Daigle, Haley Gunn, James Greenwood, Rachel Gilbert, Maya Ham, Dominick Spencer, Jeremy Thibodeau, Owen Desmarais, Casey Daigle, Arianna Johnson, Tabitha Hustus, Lauren L’Heureux, Kyleigh Hyde, Amara Aiken, Marissa Morgans and Elise Worth. The technical crew includes Saraphin Bechard, Taylor Bubier, Autumn Chadburn, Naomi Obenhaus, Alexis Ferrell, Madison Chase and Sophie Childs.

The production is free, but donations will be accepted.

