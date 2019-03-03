RANGELEY — Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions March 13 and 16 for actors, singers and dancers for the summer production of “Mamma Mia!”
Tryouts will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 13 and 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 16 at the RFA Lakeside Theater.
Production times are 7:30 p.m. June 28 and 29, and July 1. A 4 p.m. matinee is set for June 30.
The production is the full-length Broadway musical and will be directed by Sonja Johnson.
