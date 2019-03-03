RANGELEY — Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions March 13 and 16 for actors, singers and dancers for the summer production of “Mamma Mia!”

Tryouts will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 13 and 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 16 at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

Production times are 7:30 p.m. June 28 and 29, and July 1. A 4 p.m. matinee is set for June 30.

The production is the full-length Broadway musical and will be directed by Sonja Johnson.

Roles range from principal characters with solo songs and many lines to chorus members to fill the big production numbers.

For more information about the roles and the audition process, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on “Auditions” at the top of the page.

