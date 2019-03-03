RUMFORD — Open Mic Comedy Night is happening Friday, March 8, at 49 Franklin. It is recommended for ages over 18 because the material is not censored, material can range for Maine humor to comics seen on cable TV or online. Many comics choose to stick to relatable topic, including local references of people and places.

This open will feature sets from Greg Adley, Chuck Bellegarde, Fred Dearnley, Amanda Hamner and Amanda (Mars) Shafer. Dawn Hartill is an experienced comic from Lewiston who teaches a stand-up workshop, and she is bringing several students, including Nick Gordon, Nate Bradford and Leonard Kimble.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. (no cover) for social, seating and a cash only pub menu and cash bar, with trivia starting at 6:30. The show will be at 8 p.m. on the first level of 49 Franklin in the Fernand Room. Those who park in the top lot can enter the theater and walk downstairs to the front lower Fernand Room. There is also ample parking in the street.

For more information, call 207-369-0129.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: