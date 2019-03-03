FARMINGTON — The snow is piling up and the stars seem aligned for an excellent Fire and Ice Festival on Front Street starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and ending after a fireworks show at about 6:30 p.m.

Although most of the festival is free, organizers brought back the $5 Festival Pass book to help offset some of the costs. “We’ve have people ask how they can help pay for the event in previous years. Buying a pass or two and sharing them with your friends is a great way to help out,” said John Moore of the Narrow Gauge Cinemas and Big Sky Grill. Events requiring the pass are noted on the schedule.

Festival schedule

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Snow-sculpting competition. Teams have five hours to create their sculpture in competition for cash prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second and $100 for third. The competition will take place at the old train depot parking lot.

1 to 5 p.m.: Information Booth; Festival Pass sales at Thai Smile Patio.

1 p.m.: Ice sculpture demonstration in the UnoMas parking lot.

1 and 3:30 p.m.: Free showing of “The LEGO Movie 2” at the Narrow Gauge Cinemas. Must present Festival Pass for each patron.

1 to 3 p.m.: Fat bike demonstration by Northern Lights behind Big Sky Grill.

1 to 4 p.m.: Conjuring Carol in the Activity & Warming Center.

1 to 4:30 p.m.: Snowman making and decorating at Divine Inspirations.

1 to 4:30 p.m.: Dog sled rides around Prescott Field; must present Festival Pass for each rider.

1 to 5 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt along Front Street; worksheet on Festival Pass.

1 to 5 p.m.: Snow Tubing Park at the platform behind Dunkin’ Donuts; pick up tubes at FSB’s Front Street lawn. Free.

1 to 5 p.m.: Sledding located to the left of Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

1 to 5 p.m.: Hay Maze located beside the FSB steps.

1 to 6 p.m.: Snow sculptures available for viewing at the old train depot.

1 to 6 p.m.: Campfires and s’mores at various locations along Front Street.

1:30 and 4 p.m.: Free showing of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at the Narrow Gauge Cinemas; must present Festival Pass for each patron.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides on Front Street.

5 to 7 p.m.: Ice Bar at UnoMas.

5:45 p.m.: Amazing Fire Juggler Keith Leaf near Big Sky Grill.

6:15 p.m.: Fireworks over Prescott Field.

Bathrooms are located at Big Sky Grill and in the Activity & Warming Center at the former Granary Restaurant.

filed under: