DIXFIELD — Bethany Meehan-Poulin, a special education teacher at Dirigo Elementary and Dirigo High schools, said she was totally surprised she’d won a robot kit for Regional School Unit 56, plus the cost of registration and travel to a robotics competition next year.

“I was in the kitchen at home and I kept pacing and going ‘What? What?’

“I thought it was amazing so I wrote the principals and all of them were like, ‘What does this even mean?’”

Besides the robot kit, the winnings from FIRST Tech Challenge included the cost of the team registration and travel to the robotics competition next year. It’s valued at about $2,250.

“The kids also become ‘alumni’ of the program and gain access to $80 million in scholarships to colleges and tech schools. It also opens up internship and networking opportunities,” Meehan-Poulin said.

“The terrific thing with this opportunity is the ability to travel to the competition; it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students,” she said.

Poulin found out about the contest while she was reviewing information from EF Tours, a tour guide company the school is using for a science, technology, engineering and math trip to Boston and New York in April 2020 for Dixfield students in grades six through 12.

To help students at T W Kelly Middle School learn about the robot kit and how to build robots — and to help to create a robotics team — Jon Longley, a Region 9 School of Applied Technology fire science instructor, will work with the students during their activity period.

Besides teaching the students about the robotics kit, Longley regularly joins their activity period “to do exploratory (Career and Technical Education) CTE work. Anything from plumbing, electrical — we’ve built fishing traps, we’ve gone on outdoor expeditions, our next thing at this is making maple syrup,” Longley said.

“My job is to get, kind of spark, the interest (in technical skills) at entry level,” Longley said. Students at the middle school will be partnered with high school computer technology students at Region 9 to work on the robotic kits there and at the middle school, Longley said.

“Hopefully, the long-term goal is to prepare and make a team for next year, so we can go and compete,” he said.

“Some of these kids learn best with their hands and we understand that; you need both to exist, you can’t have just the skills learning, you have to have traditional learning. But it’s much easier for some of these younger people to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom if they can use their hands with projects such as this,” Longley said.

On Friday, two eighth-grade students at the middle school, Joe Conron and Emma MacFarlane, attended their activity period with Longley as they examined the contents in the robotics kit. As Conron looked at some wires in the kit he said he’d had some experience with wiring and that he’s “worked on a couple controllers.”

Both students said they had some experience building Lego robots and they’ve also done other hands-on activities such as helping her father work on some plumbing at home, MacFarlane said, or fixing wiring on a lamp, Conron said.

Ryan Abbott, a sixth-grader at the middle school, walked into Friday’s activity period late but he said that he thought putting a robot together would be fun. “It’s just making stuff come alive, like you see stuff move that you created. It could play basketball; that would be fun,” Abbott said.

