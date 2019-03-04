PRESQUE ISLE (AP) —Officials say a pilot and four passengers suffered minor injuries when a United Express regional jet slid off a runway during a snowstorm in northern Maine.

An official said the pilot aborted the first landing attempt and requested that the runway lights be turned on due to low visibility before the second attempt at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The 50-seat Embraer 145 came to a rest on the east side of the runway.

Images from the scene showed the jet in deep snow at the Presque Isle Regional Airport. Part of the landing gear was torn away and the nose cone was damaged.

Officials said the CommutAir-operated flight from Newark, New Jersey, had 28 passengers and three crew members. A city spokeswoman said the injured were treated and released.

