100 years ago: 1919

When Y Wives meet Wednesday evening, at the Kate J. Anthony House, Auburn, the highlight will be a silent auction with Mrs. Jeannine Betsch as auctioneer. Each one attending is asked to take an article for this event. The proceeds will benefit the new building fund of the YWCA. Hostesses for the 7:30 meeting will be Mrs. Richard Smith, Mrs. Clyde Prince and Mrs. Richard Norcross.

25 years ago: 1994

In effect since Jan.1, a state law banning smoking in most public places is being applied unevenly and enforcement continues to be a problem, according to state officials. Sandra Hoover, director of the state Bureau of Health’s tobacco prevention and control unit, said her office continues to receive complaints about businesses that are not complying with the new law. ‘We’re recommending that people talk to the proprietor. Maybe they are just unaware, Hoover said. “We’re giving them the benefit of the doubt.” The law, which also requires “No Smoking” signs with letters at least one inch tall be posted in affected buildings, applies to virtually all enclosed places open to the public, including bowling alleys, pool halls, bus stations, laundromats, and convenience and grocery stores.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared. although misspellings and errors may be corrected.