LIVERMORE – Dennis G. Oberton, Sr., 76, a resident of Livermore, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 12, 1942 in Livermore, the son of Jonathan J. Oberton and Marjorie E. (Baston) Oberton. He was a 1960 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. He worked as a machine tender at International Paper Company at the Otis and the Androscoggin Mills in Jay. He retired in 2005 after 45 years of service. He was a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club.

Dennis was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, skiing, and riding in his jeep with the top down as well as other outdoor activities. He loved his dogs and animals and family gatherings at the Chuck Wagon. He was very generous and loved helping people in need.

He is survived by longtime companion and best friend, Nicky Lee of Livermore; daughters, De De Oberton-Degone and her husband Bob of Chesterville, and Donna Oberton of Livermore, stepson Brian Lee and wife Amanda of Wilton; grandchildren, Jamie St. Pierre of Rangeley, Kelly St. Pierre and finacé Devan Pendexter of Poland, Lydia Lee of Livermore Falls, Madalyn Lee and Gage Young of Wilton; great-granddaughter, Sophia Blais of Livermore Falls; sisters, Janice Gauthier and her husband Richard of Greene, Cheryl Bilodeau and her husband Larry of Jay; and his aunt, Lorraine Mitchell and husband Brud of Strong.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son Dennis G. Oberton, Jr.; and infant brother Robert.

A graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine. will be announced in the spring. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

