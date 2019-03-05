AUBURN — A local man was charged Tuesday with robbing a Main Street store in January.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Ryan Lizotte, 27, of 108 Seventh St. with robbery, a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He also was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C crime that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Police said Lizotte walked into The Big Apple store at 296 Main St. at 2 a.m. on Jan. 23, demanding cigarettes and cash and threatening to use force against the clerk.

Police arrested Lizotte on Pleasant Street at about 4:45 a.m.

He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $50,000 in real estate.

If freed, he is barred from having dangerous weapons or firearms and may have no contact with the victim. He is prohibited from going into any Big Apple store.

He is scheduled for arraignment in 8th District Court on Friday.

