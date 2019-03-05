PARIS — A Buckfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Oxford County Superior Court to gross sexual assault of a child under age 14 and was released on probation.

Gordon Stevens, 38, received a suspended sentence of 10 years, with six years of probation. Probation conditions include registering as a sex offender, undergoing sex offender treatment and not having direct contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Stevens’ sentence will run consecutively with one for burglary, arson and theft by deception, according to his attorney Maurice Porter.

Stevens was sentenced to 15 years in prison and six years probation on July 19, 2013, in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn. He served five years of that sentence.

Once Stevens’ probation is up for his 2013 sentence, his probation for the gross sexual assault conviction will begin. If he violates probation, he could face 25 years in prison, the remaining time on the two sentences that he has not served.

The assault occurred in 2011 in Canton where Stevens lived at the time and was reported to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department in 2017. Prosecutors said Stevens assaulted the child multiple times.

In 2018, an Oxford County grand jury indicted Stevens on 10 counts of gross sexual assault, a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. According to the indictment, the assaults occurred from Sept. 1, 2011, through May 1, 2012. All were dismissed except one.

Stevens was released from custody after his guilty plea Tuesday.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: