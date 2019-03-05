K-9 officer Michael Lyman, left, was recently promoted by the Farmington PD to patrol sergeant. Sgt. Lyman started with the agency in September 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Southern Maine and graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in December 2014. He joined the force in September 2013. Lyman has been awarded the Employee of the Year in 2015 and 2016. He has also been recognized by The Maine Association of Police and Maine Chiefs of Police Association for the Life Saving Award twice. Sgt. Lyman has been the department’s K-9 officer since the fall of 2017. Lyman is also only the second K-9 officer the Farmington Police Department has ever had as well as being a Field Training Officer, the primary training coordinator and a Drug Recognition Expert. He stands with police Chief Jack Peck Jr.
< Previous
Next >
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.