PORTLAND — A Lewiston man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to more than five years for a type of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid.

Nera “King” James, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Judge George Z. Singal to 67 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute furanyl fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue.

James pleaded guilty to the charge May 30, 2018.

Court records show that on Dec. 20, 2016, and May 3, 2017, state and local law enforcement agencies seized quantities of furanyl fentanyl from James’ body and from his apartment. The latter search resulted in the seizure of about 601 “tickets” (dosage units) of furanyl fentanyl, $9,863 in cash and three firearms.

The investigation was conducted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency; the Lewiston and Auburn police departments; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Central Maine Violent Crimes Task Force.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice Strategy to Combat the Opioid Epidemic.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: