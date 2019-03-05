LISBON — The Town Council voted Tuesday evening to allow nonprofits and school and civic groups from Lisbon to have free access to the Moxie Festival, the annual town celebration.

The town wants “to help make the Moxie Festival part of Lisbon” by removing the vendor fees for such groups, Dan Leeman, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, told the council.

“We only had three last year from the school groups and the nonprofits. I’d like bring back groups like the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts, the school groups and everything, and I think this is a way to get them back,” Leeman said.

Fees for craft and food vendors are being changed to make them consistent both days of the festival with the aim to get more vendors at both days and increase their involvement.

The festival is also going to seek greater support and participation from local businesses, according to Julie-Ann Baumer, a member of the festival planning committee. Even small donations will show “it’s not just something that the town does, this festival is something that the entire community does,” Baumer told the council.

The festival is set for July 12-14.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of a 130-kilowatt natural gas-fired generator from Electrical Systems of Maine. It would run heat and lights in the new high school gym, which was originally designed and constructed with an emergency shelter in mind.

The town received grants to help pay for the $68,500 generator and transfer switch.

The council also recognized the Lisbon High School Cheering Team with a proclamation thanking the team “for their fine representation of the Town of the Lisbon.” The team took home its third state

title on Feb. 9, the Class C State Championship Title, as well as the Class C Southern Sportsmanship award.

