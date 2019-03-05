PERU — The 4th annual Timothy M. Holland Memorial Ice Fishing Derby raised more than $6,500 and attracted 294 anglers, committee member Cherri Crockett said Tuesday.

The numbers from Saturday’s event exceeded last year’s derby, which brought in $5,000 and 212 fishermen.

Amy Chiasson holds up her little fish during Little Tim’s Ice Fishing Derby on Worthley Pond in Peru on Saturday. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

“It gets better and better every year,” committee member Peggy Farrington said. “This year, people came here from all over Maine and New Hampshire. Eighty three of those registered were age 17 and under.”

Saturday’s contest, also called Little Tim’s Ice Fishing Derby, honors the memory of Holland, who followed in the footsteps of his father, Timothy Holland, mentoring children and teaching them about hunting, fishing and a love of the outdoors.

Chandler Redmond, 18, who lives close to the pond, placed second in the 18-and-older bass category with a 19-inch, 4.25-pound fish. “A couple weeks ago, I caught an eight pounder,” he said. “I released it back because I wanted to see if I could catch it again.”

Redmond won the children’s category for largest bass last year. He said he fishes the pond regularly, sometimes with his friend, Alex Gorham. They, along with others, post pictures of their fish on Instagram at western_maine_fishermen.

First place in the 18-and-old category for largest bass went to Zack Cunningham, who brought in one weighing 4.27 pounds and measuring 19.75 inches. In third place was Mike Coulombe, with a bass weighing 4.05 pounds and measuring 18 7/8 inches long.

In the 18-and-older category for trout, first place went to John Tardiff, with a rainbow at 3.37 pounds and 19 3/4 inches, followed by Bill Litchfield with a brown at 3.04 pounds and 19 3/4 inches, and third to John Lavorgna with a brown at 2.46 pounds and 19 3/16 inches.

In the 17-and-under division for any species, first place went to Jacob Cunningham with a rainbow at 3.74 pounds and 19 1/8 inches long, second to Alana Piper with a bass at 3.13 pounds and 19 inches, and third to Alana Jeselskis with a rainbow at 2.46 pounds and 19 inches long.

The Spirit of the Derby award went to Cora Smith.

The money raised benefits Camp POSTCARD in Poland. The acronym stands for Police Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams. The camp is a free weeklong program staffed by volunteer state, county and municipal law enforcement officers who mentor and encourage children and lead them in educational activities and outdoor recreation.

