LIVERMORE — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, on applications for a farm market and moving buildings.

The hearing will take place at the Town Office complex, 10 Crash Road.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron told selectpersons Monday night that two site plan review applications have been received.

Boothby’s Orchard wants to establish a farm market on its Route 4 property. A previous market there has been inactive for several years.

“They have to start from scratch,” Byron said.

Camp Center Stage wants to change locations of buildings on the former Maple Lane Golf Course property. The Portsmouth-based company has been operating camps in Maine, New Hampshire and Hawaii for more than 20 years.

The Planning Board determined the initial site plan review was complete and approved the change of use from a golf course to youth camp.

“They’re coming back with updated maps, additional information,” Byron said.

“I’m super excited. These two businesses are going to be good for the town,” Byron said after the meeting.

