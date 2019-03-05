100 Years Ago: 1919
Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Plummer of Lewiston were in Portland Wednesday for the automobile show. Mr. Plummer is looking for a limousine for personal use this season.
50 Years Ago: 1969
The Maine State Cosmetologists Association will meet at the Holiday Inn in Auburn on Saturday. Irene Chamberlain of Lewiston is chairman of the meeting which is scheduled for seven o’clock at Holiday Inn. On the following day, the Holiday Inn will be the scene of the Maine State Hair Fashion Committee’s semiannual educational program which will open at nine o’clock in the morning. On the agenda are styling, permanent waving, makeup and competitions.
25 Years Ago: 1994
The Norway Merchants and Business Association will be having a meeting at the Norway Town Office on Tuesday at 8 a.m. All Norway merchants and business people are encouraged to come to the meeting. Ideas and thoughts on ways of keeping Main Street alive and active are welcome.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn council approves 5-way intersection in front of Rolly’s Diner
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn council delays vote on Lake Auburn filtration committee
-
Business
Auburn’s Craft Brew Underground named Maine’s ‘Great American Beer Bar’
-
Nation / World
Luke Perry came full circle, from heartthrob rebel to sensitive dad
-
Oxford Hills
Part of barn roof collapses in Fryeburg