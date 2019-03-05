100 Years Ago: 1919

Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Plummer of Lewiston were in Portland Wednesday for the automobile show. Mr. Plummer is looking for a limousine for personal use this season.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Maine State Cosmetologists Association will meet at the Holiday Inn in Auburn on Saturday. Irene Chamberlain of Lewiston is chairman of the meeting which is scheduled for seven o’clock at Holiday Inn. On the following day, the Holiday Inn will be the scene of the Maine State Hair Fashion Committee’s semiannual educational program which will open at nine o’clock in the morning. On the agenda are styling, permanent waving, makeup and competitions.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Norway Merchants and Business Association will be having a meeting at the Norway Town Office on Tuesday at 8 a.m. All Norway merchants and business people are encouraged to come to the meeting. Ideas and thoughts on ways of keeping Main Street alive and active are welcome.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

