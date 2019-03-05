LEEDS – Frances Stanhope Page, R.N., 76, a longtime resident of Leeds, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born May 12, 1942, the daughter of Graydon A. Stanhope, Sr. and Helen (Norris) Stanhope.

Frances graduated from Livermore Falls High School, class of 1960 and Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. Frances began her nursing career as a Registered Professional Nurse at A.M.H.I. and then worked at St. Mary’s Regional Hospital.

Frances married Kenneth Page, her husband of 54 years, on Nov. 28, 1964, at the Leeds Community Church. Together they created a loving home for their three children on the North Road. While raising her family, Frances continued her nursing career, working part-time at Heritage Manor for 17 years. She liked to say that she cared for patients “from cradle to grave.”

In 1989, the Page’s established The New Frontier Farm, raising beef cattle for the family. Frances took great pride in selling farm fresh eggs and growing her own vegetables. Her grandchildren learned to appreciate the simple things in life by spending time at the farm. She thought of her beloved golden retriever, Tucker Henry Page, as a fourth child. Frances expressed her love through her wonderful home cooking. Her yeast rolls were heavenly. Frances’ friendship to others was her greatest gift. She offered advice, medical or otherwise, but most importantly she knew when to simply listen.

Frances is survived by her husband, Kenneth Page of Leeds; two daughters, Karen Adams and husband Mitchell of Leeds, Kathy Dow and fiancé Edward Gleason of Winthrop, her son, Mark Page and fiancé Tammy Veinott of Leeds, and Tammy’s daughter Amanda Richardson; her brother, Stanton Stanhope of Wilton; four grandchildren, Travis Adams and wife Tori, Curtis Adams, Helen Dow, and Molly Dow; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Graydon Stanhope, Jr. The family would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their support to Frances and her family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine. Visitation will be held from 11-12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. An Open House, at the family home on North Road in Leeds, will be held following the funeral service. Interment in the spring at Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds.

