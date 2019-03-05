LEWISTON – Sandra Gail Millett, 71, of Mechanic Falls lost her long battle with COPD on March 3, 2019, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. She was born in Haverhill, Mass., on July 4, 1947, to Roger and Shirley Haas. She attended Mechanic Falls schools.On April 17, 1965, she married the love of her life, Charlie. Together they had three children, Roger, Cynthia and Gretchen. They made their home in Mechanic Falls and she was well known throughout the community.For many years Sandra helped Charlie run their business, Charlie’s Flooring. She was also very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, often going on school field trips. In her later years she was a beloved waitress at Kathy’s Diner in Mechanic Falls.Her greatest joy was her family. She babysat her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for many years, right up until her illness took her. She was well known for doing anything for anyone.She is survived by her husband, Charlie; son, Roger (Lisa); daughter, Cynthia (Lee) O’Connor; grandchildren, Ashley (Richie) Hawkins, Amber (Christopher) Henderson, Daniel (Alyssa) Millett, Matthew (Cassie) Dunn, Patrick (Hailey) Summers, Taylor (Robbie) Summers, Kevin (Erica) Knightly and Kara (Steven) Knightly; great-grandchildren, Ben, Jon, Carter, Carley, Makenna, Mia, Sullivan, Molly, Jack and Orion; and her sister Wendy Provencher.She was predeceased by her parents, several siblings; and on March 12, 2008, her beloved daughter, Gretchen.The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at St. Mary’s ICU, and Dr. Peter Bagley for the exceptional care they provided her.At Sandra’s request there will be no funeral. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

