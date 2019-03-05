The staff at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris as part of their ongoing Community Involvement Committee took up a collection of cat food, paper towels and laundry soap for the pets at Responsible Pet Care in South Paris, who had shared an immediate need for donations of these items with the community. Employees and residents at MVH-SP collected 124 cans of cat food, 26 rolls of paper towels and 4 gallons of laundry detergent to bring to the cats at RPC. From left are Pam Poland, Joanne Yates, Steve Moore and Rachel Smith of the Maine Veterans’ Home.
