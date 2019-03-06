It takes at least five people to bring every local story to these pages, an assignment editor who plans and tracks story assignments, a reporter to gather information and write each story, a copy editor to edit the story, a page designer to plan and build each page, and a managing editor to oversee all the details.

That doesn’t include photographers for stories that run with art, the half-dozen or so people who run the press to produce the newspapers, the dozen or more people who package and truck the newspapers and the carriers who deliver the products to your door and to the corner store.

And, then there are the employees who produce our calendars, track and process all the community and business news items, the customer service employees who answer your questions and manage your subscriptions.

Producing a newspaper is labor intensive and the cost of everything needed to produce every newspaper has increased in recent years. Which is why, starting this week, the newsstand cost of The Franklin Journal will increase to $1.

There will be no change in the cost of home delivery.

This nominal price increase will not cover our increasing labor and paper costs, but will help us continue to fund local journalism vital to this community and that our advertisers rely on to reach their customers.

And that you, our customers, rely on to shop in our communities, to be informed about local issues that are important to your daily lives, from entertainment to politics to how government decides to spend public money to school sports. These are the things that make your community special and we are very proud to be part of your lives.

Thank you for your continued support of this community newspaper.

Judith Meyer

Executive Editor

