Each year, Danville Junction Grange takes part in the Dictionary Project’s “Words for Thirds” program, distributing dictionaries to third-graders all over the U.S. This year over 200 dictionaries were delivered to third-graders at Burchard A. Dunn School in New Gloucester and at Fairview School in Auburn by Roberta Meserve, Norma Meserve and Glenys Ryder. Shown in the photo is a display of all the many thank-you letters, art work and poster that the Grange received from students in the two schools.

