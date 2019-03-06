JAY — The Jobs for Maine’s Graduates program at Spruce Mountain High School is bringing back the annual Harlem Superstars fundraising game March 8.

The game is set for 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. It is sure to be a night filled with family fun and entertainment. There will be refreshments and Harlem Superstars’ merchandise/souvenirs sold during the game.

Tickets will be sold at school offices leading up to the game for an advance price of $7. Tickets are $8 at the door.

