JAY — The Jobs for Maine’s Graduates program at Spruce Mountain High School is bringing back the annual Harlem Superstars fundraising game March 8.
The game is set for 7 p.m. in the gymnasium. It is sure to be a night filled with family fun and entertainment. There will be refreshments and Harlem Superstars’ merchandise/souvenirs sold during the game.
Tickets will be sold at school offices leading up to the game for an advance price of $7. Tickets are $8 at the door.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores
-
Maine
Body reportedly found in Palmyra motel
-
Business
LA Chamber offering March seminar
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Serving the Community/ Scott Nichols, Sr. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Chesterville elections March 8