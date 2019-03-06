AUBURN – Charlie E. McCleary, 98, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bolster Heights Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.He was born in Poland, Sept. 6, 1920, the son of Roy and Edith (Lewis) McCleary. He was U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving as a medic and driver on the Alaska Highway. He married the former Priscilla Edwards, on Nov. 15, 1952.Charlie was employed at the former Roger’s Fiber Company in Poland for many years, and his remaining years at Morin Brick in Auburn until his retirement.He enjoyed gardening especially potatoes and gladiolas. He will be remembered for giving his glads and potatoes to his friends and family. He also enjoyed helping friends, family, and neighbors for any project they needed completedSurvivors include his son, Michael McCleary of Poland; one daughter, Linda Merchant and husband, Dennis, of Auburn. Also surviving are six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty; his second wife, Priscilla; and his daughter, Carol; as well as his 10 siblings.Funeral services honoring Charlie’s life will be held 5 p.m., Friday, March 8, at the funeral home concluding with military honors. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park.Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, March 8, from 3-5 p.m., at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donationsmay be made inCharlie’s memory to:The AmericanCancer Society1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300Topsham, ME 04086

