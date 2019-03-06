LEWISTON – Laurent “Larry” G. Fortier, 93, a resident at the Schooner Estates in Auburn, died on March 3, 2019, at CMMC in Lewiston, Maine. He was born in Jay, Maine, on June 1, 1925, the son of George and Cedulie Roy Fortier. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in September of 1943 and was honorably discharged on April 10, 1946, with the rate of Aviation Radioman Second Class. He was awarded his high school diploma from Livermore Falls High School, class of 1944. He had been drafted in his junior year of high school.He was an honored World War II veteran and served overseas in Patrol Bombing Squadron 123 as a radio operator and gunner. He flew 14 missions while stationed in Okinawa. Fortier earned the Air Medal on two different occasions. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in the Armed Forces of the United States, distinguishes themselves by meritorious achievement while participating in flight. He was also awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal (two stars), the American Area Medal, the National Defence Medal, and the Combat Air crewman Insignia (three stars).Following his discharge from the service in April of 1946, he attended Ricker Junior College in Houlton, Maine. In 1948, he matriculated to Springfield College in Sprinfield, Mass., graduating with honors in 1951.In 1962, he was appointed recreation director for the town of Farmington, Conn. In 1962, he was appointed recreation manager for the Gillette Company in Boston, Mass. He retired from Gillette in 1987, and then worked for the Needham, Mass., Parks and Recreation Department as Coordinator of Senior Activities from 1988-2002.He married Isabelle Biron in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, on Sept. 5, 1955. They moved to Schooner Estates Retirement Community in Auburn, Maine, in 2002 and were members of St. Philip’s Church in Auburn. He was a member of the Jay VFW Post 3355. In high school and college he participated in football, hockey and baseball. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed all sports.Survivors include his sister, Madeleine Fortier Ducheney of Waukeska, Wis.He was predeceased by his parents, George and Cedulie Fortier; his wife, Isabelle; four brothers, Cyrille, Lucien, Adelbert and Rosaire; and six sisters, Irene Fortier, Armandine Fortier Caron, Marie Fortier Pomerleau, Adrienne Fortier LeClair, Florence Fortier Duguay and Sister Marie of the Ascension.He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Larry’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m., SATURDAY, March 9, at St. Philip’s Church in Auburn. Spring burial with military honors will be held later in the Spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls.Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday from 9-10:15 a.m., at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com.Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars:Frank L. MitchellVFW Post 333564 Jewell StreetJay, ME 04239or to the charityof your choice.

