AUBURN – Patricia E. Blais, 74, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Lewiston, the daughter of Joseph LaPlante and Christine (Burgess) LaPlante. She attended Livermore Falls High School. On Nov. 17, 1962, she married John Blais in Livermore Falls.Patricia enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, camping and cookouts. She especially loved spending time with her family.She is survived by her longtime companion, Lewis Sabins. Her sons, David Blais, John Blais and his wife, Amanda, all of Livermore Falls. Her daughters, Debbie Kennedy of Jay and Rose Spaulding of Milford, Mass., 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Joseph LaPlante, Roger LaPlante; and her sisters, Judy Spencer, Brenda Hatch and Teri Hoff.She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Franklin “Tommy” Burgess; and a daughter, Deborah Blais.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., March 16, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

