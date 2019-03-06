DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 241 Route 1 (north), invites the public for a special evening of art, refreshment and a silent art auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. More than 50 works by member artists are available in the West Gallery Silent Auction. The bidding begins at 5 p.m. for this month-long fundraising auction.

River Arts is building a fund for improvements to the building and signage with the proceeds of the art auction. Among the contributing artists are Walter Chop, Martin Grassie, Jacqueline Melissas, Barbara Bean, Mary Jane Rosenfield and Roben Voigt of Brunswick; Ann Slocum of Topsham; Paula Anastasio of August; and Howard Soloman of Bowdoinham. There are many other participating members as well.

This event coincides with a reception of the juried exhibition in the Main Gallery, “Figures, Photos, Forms,” with artwork selected by Charlotte Davenhill of Tidemark Gallery in Waldoboro. Full of personalities and powerful forms, this show has an emphasis on the figure in a wide range of interpretation. With the galleries full of art and artists, the evening will be full of interesting and enlightening conversation.

Davenhill also selected three artists to be featured in the exhibition “Juror’s Invitational Show.” The winners will be revealed at the opening reception Friday.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit River Arts on Facebook, on Instagram at RiverArtsME or at www.riverartsme.org.

For more information call 207-563-1507.

