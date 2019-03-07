LEWISTON — The Public Theatre will present “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Fridays to Sundays, March 15 to 17 and 21 to 24.

Universally acclaimed as the best play of the 2017 Broadway season, it is a contemporary sort-of-sequel to Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” Smart, suspenseful, moving and funny, it begins with a knock on the front door.

Fifteen years earlier, unhappy with her husband’s failure to regard her as a complex person, Nora famously slammed this door behind her, leaving her family to pursue her own happiness. Now, she returns for reasons unknown.

Even though it takes place in 1894, the questions raised are relevant to today’s world.

No knowledge of Ibsen’s original story is necessary to enjoy or understand the show; however, study guides written by Bates Professor Martin Andrucki are available on The Public Theatre website for those who want a quick plot refresher.

This powerhouse of professional actors include Janet Mitchko as Nora, Paul Schoeffler as Torvald, Ally Carey as Emmy and Viki Boyle as Anne Marie.

Mitchko is the co-artistic director at The Public Theatre and has a long history onstage at the theatre as both an actress and director. Schoeffler has appeared in multiple Broadway productions, including “Sweet Charity” opposite Christina Applegate; as Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” opposite Cathy Rigby; as Cecil B. DeMille opposite Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard; Lumiere in “Beauty and the Beast”; as well as leading roles in “Nine,” “Victor/Victoria” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”

Aside from his additional television and voice-over credits, he is also a classmate of Mitchko from the acting program at Carnegie-Mellon and they are looking forward to performing together again.

Also new to Public Theatre audiences will be Boyle, a 40-year veteran of New York and regional theater, film and TV. She has twice received the Carbonell Award, a South Florida theater honor. Her movie and TV credits include “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Person of Interest” and over 200 commercials, where her work has been recognized with the CLIO award.

Carey will play Nora’s daughter, Emmy. Carey has appeared in multiple regional theaters and is a graduate of the Guthrie Theatre and Old Globe.

Director Chris Clavelli will be at the helm of this production. He is the resident director of the Florida Repertory Theatre, the recipient of a TCG Alan Schneider Award nomination, a Carbonell for best actor and a Barrymore Award. Broadwayworld.com awarded him a Best Director Award.

A complimentary beer sampling will be offered for ticket-holders at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, and a wine sampling on Friday, March 22.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 16; 2 p.m. March 17; 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 22; 3 and 7:30 p.m. March 23; and 2 p.m. March 24.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $17 a person for groups; $5 for ages 18 and younger. For tickets, visit thepublictheatre.org or call 207-782-3200. The theater is at 31 Maple St.

