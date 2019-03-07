CANTON — Selectmen will hold a special town meeting next week to ask voters to approve spending $150,000 on road work.

The money would come from an undesignated fund balance. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the Town Office meeting room.

“We want to get approval so that we can get some road work started early in the spring rather than wait until after June,” Selectman Rob Walker said last month.

In other town news, nomination papers for two three-year selectman terms are available at the Town Office. Incumbent selectmen Rob Walker and Brian Keene are seeking re-election.

Scotty Kilbreth, who resigned from the town administrator job last year, is also seeking a selectman seat. Kilbreth resigned in April 2018 after five years in the job because of a “hostile work environment.”

The filing deadline for nomination papers is noon April 12. The election will be held June 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

