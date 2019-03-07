MINOT — A bean and casserole supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Minot United Methodist Church, corner of Route 121 and Empire Road.

Tickets at the door are $7 for adults; $5, ages 7 to 12; and under 7, free.

—

LEWISTON — Calvary United Methodist Church will have its monthly bean supper at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the church.

The meal includes baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles (including vegetarian), biscuits, brown bread, salads and pies.

Use the garden entrance on Bartlett street. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under age 10.

—

FARMINGTON — There will be a free Loaves and Fishes chowder luncheon from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road.

If there is no school, there will be no luncheon. All are welcome.

—

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, March 9.

The menu for this month includes roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.