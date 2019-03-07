Ed Jillson, left, and Leonel Reyes pull maple sap buckets out of storage at Jillson’s Sugar House in Sabattus on Thursday. Jillson and Reyes were getting ready to tap trees before warmer weather moves in next week and the sap begins to flow. “We typically tap the first week of March, so we are right on schedule,” said 78-year-old Jillson. “It’s time.” The farmer has been making maple syrup since he was an 8-year-old boy tapping his neighbors’ trees and boiling the sap on his mother’s stove. Maine Maple Sunday is March 24. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)